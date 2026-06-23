Cynthia (Cindy) Rochelle Haynes, 51, of Woodbury, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Saturday night, June 20, 2026, surrounded by her husband, family and friends.

Born on December 27, 1974, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Cindy lived a life marked by faith, love, service, and dedication to those around her. She was a devoted follower of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and an active member of Experience Community Church, where her faith was evident in the way she loved and served others.

Cindy dedicated 26 years to serving students, families, and educators through Murfreesboro City Schools. At the time of her passing, she was the Site Director for the Extended School Program at Hobgood Elementary School. Throughout her career, she taught in-service courses, supported education, and poured her heart into encouraging both her coworkers and students. Her impact reached far beyond the classroom, and she will be remembered for her compassion, leadership, and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed.

More than anything, Cindy cherished her family. She loved spending time with loved ones in both Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Woodbury, Tennessee. She embraced her role as an aunt and great-aunt with her whole heart, loving her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as if they were her own children. Her family was the center of her world.

Known as the family photographer, Cindy rarely missed an opportunity to capture life’s special moments. She loved taking photographs, creating lasting memories, and living life to the fullest. Those who knew her will remember her unconditional love, creativity, kindness, nurturing spirit, and playful sense of humor. She brought joy wherever she went and left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Cindy is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 33 years, Jason Haynes; father, Jimmie Robert White; her mother, Erika June White; her sister, Cheryl White Wilson; her brother, JT White; her nieces, Brooke White Ingram, Brittany White, Emily Davis Inniger, Shelby Follis Feathers, and Madison Follis; her nephew, Eli Wilson; her great-niece, Olivia Inniger; and her great-nephews, Cooper Ingram and Luke Inniger.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Chuck White.

A Celebration of Life honoring Cindy will be held at Experience Community Church in Woodbury, Tennessee. Service details, including the date and time, will be announced at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to watch for updates as arrangements are finalized.

Though her passing leaves an immeasurable void, Cindy’s legacy of faith, love, generosity, and service will continue to live on in the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, friends, church family, coworkers, students, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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