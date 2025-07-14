ICYMI: M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers to Open in Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has renewed focus on a Murfreesboro location with plans to bring the local chain to 2108 Medical Center Parkway, announces founder Austin Ray. Known for its seasonal craft beer menu and creative burgers and fresh pub fare, the local chain’s expansion to Murfreesboro will mark its eighth planned location.

“Murfreesboro has been a priority location for us for years,” said Ray. “It’s a community I have personal connection to and fond memories of, and we receive requests frequently from guests about expansion there. Many will remember we had a different location planned for Murfreesboro that didn’t work out. We didn’t give up on finding the best home for M.L.Rose, and this new location is ideal for us. We look forward to making connections with our new neighbors in Murfreesboro.”

Once open, M.L.Rose’s Murfreesboro location will mark the fourth M.L.Rose expansion in two years, with locations opening in Franklin and Gallatin in 2024, and Inglewood expected to open its doors on July 14. The timeline for Murfreesboro will be announced soon, but the company is aiming for a 2025 opening.

“It took us about 13 years to grow from one location to four and doubling that to eight locations in two years is exhilarating and a welcome challenge,” said Ray. “We’ve found that communities surrounding Nashville are hungry for a spot that’s comfortable and neighborhood oriented. It’s given us an excellent opportunity to review our offerings and let people have the M.L.Rose experience that works for them. One big change for us this Summer is an updated beverage menu that adds an expanded array of non-beer offerings for guests, including cocktails, N/A offerings, seltzers, and functional beverages. Don’t get me wrong – our commitment to craft beer is unwavering and our beer council continues to meet quarterly to seek out the best craft beer in the world. But we know that our guests want variety, and we’re excited to expand these offerings.”

M.L.Rose’s Murfreesboro location will undergo minor updates to transform the existing building into the brand’s thoughtful, playful, and artistic pop culture design. The menu at M.L.Rose offers an array of shareable snacks, crispy, beer-braised wings, fresh salads and sandwiches, classic and creative craft burgers, and M.L.Rose’s signature crispy waffle fries. Guests can also expect an expansive beverage menu full of fresh cocktails and non-alcoholic options, as well as the brand’s hallmark craft beer menu. With 36 taps and dozens of bottles and cans at each location, the craft beer menu changes seasonally and features an array of local and national craft beers carefully selected by M.L.Rose’s beer council.

