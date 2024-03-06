2024 Events at the Nashville Zoo

In addition to visiting the Nashville Zoo for its exhibits, the Zoo hosts special events throughout the year, often held after hours to give you a different perspective of the zoo.
Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville.
Updated February 20, 2024.
Here is a list of upcoming events so far this year.
1Eggstravaganzoo
March 30, 2024, 9 am – 4 pm
Nashville Zoo’s annual spring celebration is back with egg hunts and Easter fun for children of all ages. Activities during the day include egg hunts for kids, face painting, keeper talks, and themed animal enrichment.
Register here.
2Call of the Wild Dinner
April 18, 2024, 7 pm – 9:30 pm
Join us for the annual Call of the Wild Dinner at Nashville Zoo on Thursday, April 18th. This exclusive experience begins at 7:00 pm with cocktails, visits from some of our Zoo’s amazing ambassador animals, and a 3-course dinner to follow. After dinner, guests will be captivated by an inspiring presentation from the President of the Okapi Conservation Project, John Lukas.
Register here.
3Spring Zzzofari Slumber
May 25, 2024
Join us for a unique overnight camping experience as you sleep under the stars just a short distance away from the snoozing animals! Enjoy a variety of activities during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Zoofari Slumber is recommended for families with kids ages 4-12 years old.
Register here.
4Brew at the Zoo
June 14, 2024
Save Wildlife. Drink Beer – Your favorite beer event is back on June 14! At Brew, enjoy unlimited samples from local breweries & adult beverage vendors, food trucks, live music, up-close animal encounters and more.
Register here.