How Do You Prepare Your Pool to Open? 6 Simple Steps for a Season of Fun!

Warm weather will be here before you know it, so go ahead and start dreaming of all the fun you’ll have in your backyard oasis this year! Memorial Day and the official launch of summer are right around the corner. To enjoy that weekend relaxing and swimming in your pool with family and friends, you’ll want all the pieces in place for a pool that’s prepared to open!

Peek Pools and Spas have put together six simple steps for a season of pool fun:

Step 1: Give the exterior a good tidy!

The first step has less to do with preparing your pool and more with ensuring that everything surrounding your pool is cleaned up and tidy! Inspect and clean your pool deck before you rip the cover off your winterized pool. Look at the landscaping surrounding your pool, and trim any hedges or trees that could overhang or provide a hazard during the swimming season. Clear debris off your pool cover to ensure it doesn’t fall into your pool as you open it. Inspect your pool and deck furniture, and give them a good scrub to prepare for the season.

Step 2: Make sure you have the chemical treatments you need

It’s been a whole year since your last pool season started. Take a careful look at your pool chemicals and tools. Check expiration dates and quantities to make sure you’ll have everything you need. Properly dispose of any expired chemicals.

Step 3: Remove the Cover and Inspect the Pool Interior

Ensure your pool cover is cleaned and dry, then remove it and prepare to store it. Inspect the interior of your pool. If your pool was properly winterized this should be a simple process, but clean any debris or fill from the water or walls. Make sure you don’t see any cracks or holes that have developed over the winter, these could affect the integrity of the pool. Contact a professional immediately if you see any large cracking to make sure it is properly repaired.

Step 4: Top off the Water Level or Fill and Pump

Before you begin filling the pool back to the desired level, unplug the suction and return lines for safety. You can then fill the pool to the correct level and fill and prime the pool pump. Check for leaks or wet spots as you turn the pump on to verify that the seal is functioning properly. It’s best to address any issues with the pump immediately rather than waiting for larger issues to arise down the road. Once you’re satisfied the pump is operating correctly, it’s time to treat the water!

Step 5: Shock and Filter

There are several tests that you’ll need to perform. You should test the water for chlorine, pH level, alkalinity, and calcium hardness which will help you know what you’ll need to treat your water. Once you know your baseline, begin adding the necessary chemicals.

For reference, the ideal chemical levels for your pool should be:

Chlorine between 1.0 – 3.0 ppm

pH between 7.2 – 7.6

Alkalinity between 80 – 120 ppm

Calcium hardness between 150 – 225 ppm

Since you’re opening the pool for the first time in months, it may also be necessary to shock it to get rid of algae blooms or other pollutants. After you’ve added the chemicals, allow the filter and pump to run to circulate, clean, and sanitize the pool properly.

Step 6: You’re Ready to Enjoy!

It’s time to enjoy your backyard oasis! After you’ve completed these initial steps, your pool will be ready for a whole season of fun. Throughout the pool season, continue to test and monitor your chemical levels regularly to ensure the water is at the appropriate level. Shock and clean the pool as needed.

For assistance with your pool maintenance, contact Peek Pools to purchase chemicals, make repairs, or create new features in your outdoor living space. Peek Pools also offers regular maintenance and service, including opening your pool for the season.

Build Your Custom Pool and Backyard Oasis with Peek Pools and Spas

Choose a reputable and experienced custom pool builder like Peek Pools and Spas to construct your dream pool and outdoor living space. With a proven track record of delivering unparalleled custom pool projects, you can’t find a better pool builder than Peek Pools in the greater Nashville area.

With Peek Pools and Spas, you can incorporate truly special details into your pool and outdoor living spaces for an extension of your home that feels like paradise. Whether you’re looking for a natural pool referencing an organic landscape or a formal lap pool, there are no limits to creating your dream outdoor space.

Get started with Peek Pools today by reaching out online or calling (615) 866-8800!

