Middle Tennessee Election Results: Super Tuesday 2024

Here are the results for the March 5 primary election in Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee GOP Primary: President of the United States
- Donald Trump(R) 446,093 votes, 77.33%
- Nikki Haley(R) 112,768 votes, 19.55%
- Ron Desanti(R) 7,928 votes, 1.37%
- Chris Christie(R) 1,871 votes, 0.32%
- Vivek Ramaswamy(R) 1,713 votes, 0.30%
- Ryan Binkley(R) 722 votes, 0.13%
- Asa Hutchinson(R) 532 votes, 0.09%
- David Stuckenberg(R) 356 votes, 0.06%
99% reporting
Tennessee Democrat Primary: President Of The United States
- Joe Biden(D) 122,321 votes, 92.13%
98% Reporting
The following is reporting at 100%.
Davidson County Election Results
Davidson County GOP Primary: Berry Hill City Commissioner
- Greg Mabey: 84 votes, 54.55%
- John Harvey: 70 votes, 45.45%
Davidson County Democratic Primary: Assessor Of Property
- Vivian Wilhoite: 23,171 votes, 65.13%
- Tomesia Day: 12,404 votes, 34.87%
Davidson County Democratic Primary: School Board District 1
- Robert Taylor: 2,334 votes, 35.70%
- Latonya Winfrey: 2,230 votes, 34.11%
- Dominique Mccord-Cotton: 1,974 votes, 30.19%
Dickson County Election Results
Dickson County GOP Primary: School Board Dist 1
- Robyn Lampley: 333 votes, 41.42%
- Tonya Albright: 297 votes, 36.94%
- Paul Jones: 174 votes, 21.64%
Dickson County GOP Primary: School Board Dist 3
- Steven Haley: 434 votes, 80.22%
- Cullen Homolka: 107 votes, 19.78%
Maury County Election Results
Maury County GOP Primary: Constable Dist 7
- Patrick Ryan: 318 votes, 51.62%
- Mark Schmittou: 298 votes, 48.38%
Robertson County Election Results
Robertson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 3
- Jeff White: 825 votes, 80.17%
- John Ryan Morris: 204 votes, 19.83%
Robertson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 4
- Scott Rice: 681 votes, 58.16%
- John Grosvenor: 490 votes, 41.84%
Robertson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 6
- Connie Hogan: 351 votes, 66.60%
- Ed Ross:176 votes, 33.40%
Rutherford County Election Results
Rutherford County GOP Primary: Assessor Of Property
- Rob Mitchell: 14,068 votes, 66.87%
- Virgil Gammon: 6,969 votes, 33.13%
Rutherford County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 2
- Stan Vaught: 1,840 votes, 66.59%
- Nicholas Rourke: 923 votes, 33.41%
Rutherford County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 3
- Caleb Tidwell: 2,548 votes, 64.70%
- Tim Holden: 1,390 votes, 35.30%
Rutherford County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 6
- Butch Vaughn: 2,153 votes, 72.88%
- Chase Williams: 801votes, 27.12%
Rutherford County Primary: Smyrna Town Court Referendum
- Yes: 1,332 votes, 28.6%
- No: 3,329 votes, 71.4%
Sumner County Election Results
Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 2
- Shellie Young Tucker: 1,048 votes, 64.10%
- Rosemarie Schulze: 587 votes, 35.90%
Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 4
- Wade Evans: 945 votes, 51.14%
- Todd Kerr: 903 votes, 48.86%
Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 6
- Greg Hollis: 1,811 votes, 68.81%
- Marie Mobley: 821 votes, 31.19%
Sumner County Gop Primary: School Board Dist 8
- Meghan Breinig: 1,241 votes, 52.99%
- Tracy Finegan: 1,101 votes, 47.01%
Sumner County GOP Primary: Hendersonville Sales Tax
- For: 5,765 votes, 63.72%
- Against: 3,283 votes, 36.28%
Williamson County Election Results
Williamson Co GOP Primary: Sheriff
- Jeff Hughes: 14,301 votes, 48.98%
- Mark Elrod: 10,839 votes, 37.13%
- Darren Barnes: 4,055 votes, 13.89%
Williamson Co GOP Primary: Board Of Education Dist 3
- Dennis Driggers: 961 votes, 63.98%
- Pj Mezera: 541 votes, 36.02%
Williamson Co GOP Primary: Board Of Education Dist 7
- Angela Beaton: 1,557 votes, 65.64%
- Michael Carter: 815 votes, 34.36%
Williamson Co GOP Primary: Board Of Education Dist 9
- Claire Reeves: 1,747 votes, 56.96%
- Darlynne Jordan: 1,320 votes, 43.04%
Wilson County Election Results
Wilson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 3
- Melissa Walker Lynn: 1,435 votes, 53.79%
- Joe Schippers: 1,233 votes, 46.21%
Wilson County GOP Primary: School Board Zone 7
- Jamie Farough: 1,329 votes, 57.41%
- Jessica Hill: 986 votes, 42.59%
Wilson County GOP Primary: Lebanon Special School Dist
- Heather Sadler Gallaher: 1,771 votes, 50.06%
- Dusty Jones: 1,767 votes, 49.94%