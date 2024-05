Metro Nashville detectives are actively working to locate 3-yr-old Zy’Arye Arman Wylie and his mother, Alandris Griffin, 35, of Georgia.

Police say Griffin took the boy at 6 a.m. from his grandmother in Antioch amidst ongoing custody issues.

If you see them, please call 615-862-8600.

