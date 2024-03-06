Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams Paisley Presents Comedy Show

Brad Paisley, actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Nationwide present the second annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” on Sunday, April 21 at Zanies in Nashville benefitting The Store. The evening will feature John Crist, Dusty Slay, Brad Paisley and friends.

Tickets are available now here.

Last year’s inaugural event raised $100,000 dollars for The Store and featured comedians Kevin Nealon and Nate Bargatze, actress Bonnie Hunt, The Groundlings, and comedic music performances by Brad who also emceed the evening and joined the Groundlings for improv.

The Store founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is a free-referral based grocery store that aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. The Store operates with the mission of allowing people to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope.