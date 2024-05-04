Joe Muer Seafood Announces New Chef, Formerly with Chauhan Ale

Joe Muer Seafood, an upscale restaurant in the North Gulch, has announced the addition of Marino Bianchi as its executive chef. With an illustrious background, Chef Bianchi will help steer the seasonality and evolution of Joe Muer’s established menu.

“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Marino to the Joe Muer Seafood family,” said Rosalie Vicari, chief operating officer and co-owner of Joe Vicari Restaurant Group. “His creative vision and dedication to excellence align with our commitment to providing an unforgettable dining experience for our guests.”

Chef Bianchi brings a wealth of culinary expertise and innovation to Joe Muer Seafood through his time cooking in local kitchens such as Chauhan Ale and Masala House, Moto and Urban Grub. Known for his rustic cooking style, Bianchi draws inspiration from the changing seasons and elements of nature. With a passion for fresh, locally sourced ingredients and a flair for crafting tantalizing dishes, Bianchi will elevate the Joe Muer experience.

Joe Muer Seafood is known for its refined yet vibrant atmosphere, with a diverse menu steeped in tradition. Favorites on the menu include Alaskan halibut with fava bean puree and wild mushrooms, fresh king crab legs, bacon wrapped stuffed shrimp, lobster pot pie, parmesan crusted chicken and a variety of prime steaks. The seafood restaurant is also known for its award-winning wine list and dessert cart, which features their famous coconut cake.

Bianchi added, “My goal is to build on Joe Muer’s robust menu by providing a modern twist to the traditional seafood cuisine. Additionally, I look forward to the opportunity to mentor my chefs and the entire culinary team to continue developing a standout back-of-house culture at Joe Muer.”

Originally from Los Angeles, C.A., Bianchi has resided in the greater Nashville area with his wife and two children for the last 10 years. Outside of the kitchen, he enjoys watching Manchester United, the Dodgers and spending time outside with his family.

Joe Muer Seafood is owned by Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, which is based in Detroit. The acclaimed metro Detroit staple opened its doors in Nashville in August 2023 and is the group’s first restaurant outside of Michigan.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy