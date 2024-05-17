Vandy Women’s Basketball Inks Jane Nwaba

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced the signing of transfer Jane Nwaba on Thursday, as the 5-10 forward joins the Commodores after a four-year career with Pepperdine. She will have one year of eligibility.

Nwaba (NWAH-Buh), a Carson, California, native, appeared in 105 games for the Wave and made 64 starts. She is coming off her best season at Pepperdine, as the forward averaged 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, which earned her an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention nod. She shot 41.7 percent from the floor last season and has made 35 career 3-pointers. Off the court, Nwaba was a two-time WCC All-Academic honorable mention selection and was on the WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice.

Source: Vandy

