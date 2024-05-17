CMA Fest 2024 Reveals Additional Performers

It’s almost time for the 2024 CMA Fest! The Country Music Association has revealed additional performances and appearances across multiple stages during CMA Fest, taking place Thursday through Sunday, June 6 – 9 in downtown Nashville, adding to the hundreds of artists previously announced.

Terri Clark, Craig Morgan, Josh Turner and Gretchen Wilson will open the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium with Old Dominion also added to the main stage. Fans will also enjoy special performances inside the stadium from Jackson Dean, Shaboozey and Brittney Spencer, while the venue’s Platform Stage will feature Tanner Adell, Chapel Hart, Dasha, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Gossett, Dylan Marlowe, Puddin (K. Michelle) and Zach Top. Reyna Roberts will kick off Thursday night at Nissan Stadium performing the national anthem.

Returning for a second year, the Tennessee State University marching band, The Aristocrat of Bands, will welcome CMA Fest fans to Nashville Thursday morning as they march across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Additional acts will take stages across the festival footprint, including Sophia Scott performing the national anthem at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, as well as sets by Julia Cole, Allie Colleen, Shelby Darrall, Exile, Chris Housman, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Love and Theft, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Schuster, Sister Hazel, The Chattahoochies and Louie TheSinger. Gretchen Wilson will take the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X for a Q&A to celebrate 20 years of her hit single “Redneck Woman.” On the Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X, Color Me Country will host a writer’s round featuring Alyssia Dominguez, O.N.E The Duo, David Unlayao and Michael B. Whit, while the Canadian Country Music Association will present a writer’s round featuring Robert Adam, Zach McPhee and Trudy. CMA Fest also welcomes Country Proud back to the Hard Rock Stage for a second year, featuring performances from Denitia, Sonia Leigh, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Gina Venier and Julie Williams. Download the CMA Connect App to view all CMA Fest stage lineups.

A variety of CMA Fest ticket options are still available in limited numbers. Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale, with single night tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium also available, starting at $84 per night. Fan Fair X single day ($10, Friday through Sunday only) and four-day ($25) tickets can be purchased now. Four-day tickets for Riverside Retreat, an exclusive destination offering early admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, are available for $360. And while Friday and Saturday nights at Ascend Amphitheater are sold out, lawn and pit seats are still available for Thursday night’s concert. Visit CMAfest.com/tickets to view all available ticket options.

