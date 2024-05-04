Assembly Food Hall Named on of the Best Food Halls in US

Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released its list of The Best Food Halls in the US.

Food halls have become increasingly popular over the last few years, shared Big 7 Travel. They wanted to find the best food halls in the US to showcase some of the country’s top culinary destinations and promote local businesses, encouraging culinary tourism to these areas. The rankings were based on the range of cuisines, selection of vendors, special events, and overall appearance.

Coming in at number one on the list is Assembly Food Hall at 5th + Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Here’s what they had to say about Assembly Food Hall, “Located on the iconic ‘Honky Tonk Highway’, the Assembly Food Hall is the perfect place to refuel in between country music bars and museums. The buzzing food hub serves up a range of cuisines, from Nashville’s famous hot chicken at Prince’s to Steamboys’ selection of dumplings and noodles. There are over 30 eateries and bars to choose from, and we recommend a trip to the rooftop bar – it’s the largest in Nashville. And if you want to leave the music scene for too long, fear not: there’s live music on the rooftop, at the Concert Bar.”

See the top 10 Food Halls, according to Big 7 Travel. Click here for the entire list.

Assembly Food Hall, Nashville, Tennessee



2. The Garage Food Hall, Indianapolis, Indiana

3. Mercado Little Spain, New York City, New York

4. Ponce City Market, Atlanta, Georgia

5. Grand Central Market, Los Angeles, California

6. Budd Dairy Food Hall, Columbus, Ohio

7. Gather, Greenville, South Carolina

8. Chelsea Market, New York City, New York

9. St. Roch Market, New Orleans, Louisiana

10. Legacy Hall, Plano, Texas

