Top 5 Stories From May 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
32

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 17, 2024

1Family Gives Update on Boy Swept Under Storm Drain: ‘We Don’t Expect Asher to Recover’

Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan posted an update on Asher’s current state on Friday. Read more

2Hundreds in Damages Caused After Men Jumped Fence to Pool House

Photo: Smyrna PD

May 17, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the males pictured above. Read more

3Construction Begins on Walter Hill Classroom That Will Honor Teacher

Officials from Walter Hill Elementary School, Rutherford County Schools and Republic Services gathered on May 16 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new outdoor STEAM classroom. Read more

4Plastic Surgeon Among Three Killed in Williamson County Plane Crash

Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)
Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)

Three people were killed after an aircraft crashed near Franklin Wednesday. Read more

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here