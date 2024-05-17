Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Adds Two Shows at The Ryman

With their recent announcement of ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour, GRAMMY® Award winners Nitty Gritty Dirt Band made it clear that their time spent on long bus rides and multi-city tours is finally winding down, but they also let fans know that this career-spanning celebration isn’t ending anytime soon. The band announced additional tour dates, Nov. 7 & 8, at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Openers for this pair of shows include Wine, Women & Song: Suzy Bogguss, Gretchen Peters & Matraca Berg (Nov. 7) and Kathleen Edwards (Nov. 8). AXS Premium and general tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. CDT for both shows.

“Some of my fondest memories as a music fan have been at shows I’ve been lucky enough to see at the Ryman,” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Jeff Hanna said. “It’s a perfect venue in every regard, but standing on that stage playing and singing–man, it’s just next-level. We cannot wait to return to The Historic Ryman Auditorium in November!”

No stranger to the Ryman, the band has filmed two PBS live concert documentaries from its hallowed stage: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – The Hits, The History & Dirt Does Dylan (aired in 2023 and 2024) and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & Friends – Fifty Years, Circlin’ Back! which began airing in 2016 and won a Midsouth Regional EMMY® for Special Event Coverage.

Find tickets here.

