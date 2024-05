Jackson Bobier, 17, ran away from his home on Chickasaw Road on Wednesday morning, May 16, says the Murfreesboro Police Department.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call Det. James Wilkinson at 629-201-5612.

Bobier was last known to be int he Ritz Lane area of Murfreesboro.

