Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Friday Night Market In The BORO Opening Night
Friday, May 3, 5pm to 9pm
Lane Agri-Park
443 John R Rice, Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, there’s a smorgasbord of over ten food trucks has something to tantalize everyone’s taste buds.
2Murfreesboro Saturday Market Opening Day
Saturday, May 4, 8am-12pm
Historic Rutherford County Courthouse
S Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
The 2024 Murfreesboro Saturday Market is open every Saturday, starting this weekend through October 26. The Farmers Market features locally grown produce, locally raised beef, poultry, and pork, fresh eggs, and baked goods from local bakers. There will also be area artisans/crafters at the market and feature local musicians each Saturday.
3Spring Concert
Sunday, May 5, 2pm
Old Fort Park Pavilion
1024 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Murfreesboro Parks for an afternoon concert of toe tapping hits! Selections to include; Les Miserables, How To Train Your Dragon, Glenn Miller in Concert and more. Concert will be in the pavilion and bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy a Sunday afternoon Concert in the Park! Concerts are free and everyone is welcome to attend.
4Gallagher Fest
Friday, May 3, 7pm
Saturday, May 4, 8am-8pm
118 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
This event is not just about music; it’s a celebration of coming together, reconnecting with roots, and bringing back a roots music festival. Join the fest in making history and creating a legacy that celebrates the essence of community and music. More info
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 5, 10 am – 6 pm
Castle Park
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Find tickets here.
