Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Friday Night Market In The BORO Opening Night

Friday, May 3, 5pm to 9pm

Lane Agri-Park

443 John R Rice, Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, there’s a smorgasbord of over ten food trucks has something to tantalize everyone’s taste buds.