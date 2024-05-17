OBITUARY: George ‘Red Dog’ Thomas Mount

George “Red Dog” Thomas Mount, age 73, passed away on May 16, 2024 at Manchester Center for Rehab and Healing.

He was born in Wilson County and a resident of Rutherford County.

George loved racing cars at Smyrna Speedway, Highland Rim and Nashville Speedway and was former owner of A-1 Wrecker Service. He retired as a semi-truck driver with White Oak Transportation.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Virgil Mount and Winnie Winifred Helton Mount; and sister, Shirley Campbell.

He is survived by daughter, Georgia Janelle Rossey (Robert Kelly); girlfriend, Carol Kerchner; brother, Gerald Mount; grandchildren, Tylor Victory, Christopher Hurst, Rhianna Victory, Emma Kelly; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

