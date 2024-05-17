OBITUARY: Jewell Lourine Bryant Rowell

Jewell Lourine Bryant Rowell was born June 16, 1929, and passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Mrs. Rowell was one of 15 children- “many hands make for light work”. Mrs. Rowell was the third oldest and the first girl. A native of Lincoln County, Tennessee, Mrs. Rowell married Lawrence Milton on May 25, 1949. They were married for 72 years. They were parents of two children.

Mrs. Rowell was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Rowell on February 7, 2021, at age 92. Her father; Henry Reuban Bryant in 1995, age 92. Her Mother, Nellie Clardy Bryant in 2002, age 92. Siblings, Billy Ray Bryant, 1940 (17 days), Marvin Theo 1973 (46) and Polly Smith Bryant Van Waes 2020 (89), Bobby Leon Bryant 2001 (81), Ann Sumners Bryant 2008 (81), Brenda Bryant Tallman 2016 (69), Daniel Boone Bryant 2018 (86), Doug 2021 (78) and Peggy Bryant Sharp 2022 (81). Brothers-in-law: Joe Frank Qualls 1993 (55) and Charles Camden “Jack” Willis 2016 (83). Nephews: Bruce Lowell Bryant 2004 (46), Terrence “Terry” Bryant 2007 (49), Marcus “Mark” Crabtree 2019 (54). Nieces: Donna Luna Pepper 2019 (54), Melaine Pepper Yarbrough 2021 (60).

Survived by Donald and Penny Rowell Moorehead (daughter), Anthony Rowell (son), Grandchildren; Dr. Josh and Valerie Moorehead Shephard, Christopher and Tammy Brown Moorehead. Great grandchildren; Hannah Moorehead, Andrew and William Shepard. Siblings, Willard and Frieda Moyers Bryant, Adele Bryant Crabtree, Inell Bryant Qualls, David and Carol Hunter Bryant, Robert and Judy Bryant Gray, Bobby and Barbara Bryant Pepper, Patsey Bryant Willis, Dennis Bryant, and Ilene Wiggins Bryant.

Mrs. Rowell worked the fields (cotton, corn, and garden), cooked, cleaned, and helped with the children. She was a member of Christiana Church of Christ, the DAR, Fostoria, and doll clubs. Mrs. Rowell liked to cook, travel, and play bridge.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, May 20, 2024, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Tennessee Orphan’s Home, PO Box 10, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174.

