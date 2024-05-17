Colter Wall Announces Tour Stop in Franklin

Colter Wall announced his Colter Wall and Friends tour across the U.S. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the nine-date run kicks off on Saturday, September 28, in Bonner, MT, and stops at First Bank Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 11, in Franklin.

Tickets on sale at colterwall.com, beginning on Friday, May 17, at 10 AM local time.

After releasing his acclaimed Little Songs album and a sold-out promotional tour, Colter Wall found himself back home, calving and branding. Playing to tens of thousands at country music festival strongholds such as Montana’s Under the Big Sky, Texas’s Two Step Inn, and Dusty Boots in Colorado, Colter Wall and his band, The Scary Prairie Boys, have become a major headline act. He’s partnered with organizations like the National Western Stock Show, selling concert tickets with rodeo tickets, to help make those coveted tickets more accessible to working folks.

Colter Wall and Friends will bring him from Montana to Nashville, where he will perform in venues ranging from amphitheaters to opera houses—all the right rooms for his unique brand of traditional country music.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy