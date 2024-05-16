Jason Momoa’s Band to Play in Nashville

Jason Momoa, an actor known for his Aquaman and Baywatch roles, now has a band, who is heading to Nashville to play.

Named OOF TATATA, the band will play at Cannery Hall on May 21.

The show was announced on Cannery Hall’s social media. Stating, ” NASHVILLE ⚡️ We have your Tuesday night plans SET. Join OOF TATATA featuring prideofgypsies, Mike Hayes Music + Kenny Dale Borill on the Mainstage 5/21 for a special evening of live music presented by Meili Vodka!”

The event takes place on Tuesday, May 21st with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Momao shared on Instagram about the show, stating,”OOF TATATA. HERE WE GO. NASHVILLE CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU may 21st. please go get your tickets.” The band on Instagram has only four posts with less than 5,000 followers with not a lot of information in regards to how the band got started.

Meli Vodka is a joint venture with Jason Momoa and Blake Halvorson that launched in early 2023. The bottles are made from recycled material repurposed from discarded glass.

Find tickets to the show here. Ticket prices start at $25.

Cannery Hall is located at 1 Cannery Row, Nashville.

