Ryman Announces Residency with Vince Gill

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has announced a four-night residency featuring GRAMMY Award-winning Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry Member Vince Gill. The Ryman Residency, “An Evening with Vince Gill,” will run from Aug. 1 to 4. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. CT at ryman.com.

Gill’s Ryman Residency will mark his first solo performance at the Mother Church since his four-night, sold-out residency in 2022, which was part of the Ryman’s 130th-anniversary celebration. Already a fixture on the Ryman stage with his wife, Amy Grant, and their annual ‘Christmas at the Ryman’ shows, Gill has performed over 100 times at the venue.

“Of all the great concert halls in America and throughout the world, the Ryman is by far my favorite,” Gill says of playing the historic Ryman stage. “I knew it was a unique venue the first time I set foot on the stage over 30 years ago. It was just me and an acoustic guitar and to this day that moment was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

