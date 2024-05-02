15th Annual ‘Darius Rucker & Friends’ Returns to The Ryman

Multi-time Diamond-certified superstar Darius Rucker returns to the historic Ryman Auditorium on Monday, June 3 for his 15th annual “Darius & Friends” concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The event, which unofficially kicks off the week of CMA Fest in downtown Nashville and has raised more than $3.6 million to date, will feature a surprise all-star roster of friends as has become tradition at the annual celebration.

Rucker, who was honored as the 2023 CMA Humanitarian of the Year for always prioritizing philanthropic work throughout his career, made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital nearly two decades ago after taking an inspiring tour of the hospital. Through this meaningful experience, Rucker learned how St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Reflecting on his 2008 visit to the hospital to the Tennessean, Rucker noted, “You see these kids who are sick, and they’re so happy to be there, because their caregivers are so loving and giving to them. And then you find out that nobody ever gets a bill. That blew me away. I was just like, ‘We’ll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.’”

Now, a decade and a half later, that effort has become an annual tradition. Friends performing with Rucker in past years have included Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Jelly Roll, Charles Kelley of Lady A, Ashley McBryde, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Megan Moroney, Brad Paisley, Kenny Rogers and Tommy Thayer of KISS, among many others.

Tickets to the 15th annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert start at $69 with VIP package options up to $249, available via AXS.com. Pre-sale access begins tomorrow, April 30 at 10 a.m. CT, with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. CT. The event is made possible with support from generous sponsors AMD, CDW and The Law Office of Jennifer McCoy.

The announcement of this year’s “Darius & Friends” event adds to an exciting season for the three-time GRAMMY winner, who on Friday released a reimagined duet version of his Carolyn’s Boy album standout “Never Been Over” featuring Jennifer Nettles and on May 28 will release his first book, a memoir titled “Life’s Too Short” that explores the story of his life through the lens of the music that defined it. Rucker also returns to the road with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates in May for the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

For more information, visit DariusRucker.com.

