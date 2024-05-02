What to Expect at the Morgan Wallen Concerts at Nissan Stadium

We “Thought You Should Know” what to expect if you are heading to one of the three nights of Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” tour at Nissan Stadium. The tour starts on Thursday, May 2, and continues through Saturday, May 4.
- Plan for extra time to arrive at Nissan Stadium. On Friday night, the Nashville Predators will play a playoff game at Bridgestone; watch parties will be crowded all over downtown Nashville. Also, Ruston Kelly and Tracy Lawerence will perform this weekend at The Ryman.
- There is limited parking at Nissan Stadium due to construction beginning on the new stadium. If you are looking for places to park, try one of the spots downtown and walk across the bridge, find a list of places here.
- Morgan Wallen is hosting a ‘Field and Stream’ pop-up ahead of the concerts at Nissan Stadium lawn. There will be exclusive merchandise; the first 25 fans will receive a Wallen-designed hat. Don’t forget about the photo ops as well. It will open at noon.
- If you didn’t score a ticket to the show, merchandise tents will be open on concert days beginning at noon.
- The concert will kick off at 5:30 pm with Lauren Watkins, Nate Smith, Bailey Zimmerman with Wallen expected to take the stage around 9 pm. Rain is expected on Friday night, be sure to follow Nissan Stadium on social for any updates or delays to the concert.
