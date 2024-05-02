MTSU Women’s Basketball Coach Tabbed TSWA Coach of the Year

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – May 1, 2024 – Middle Tennessee women’s basketball Head Coach Rick Insell was named the Pat Summitt Coach of the Year as announced by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Wednesday morning.

Insell guided the Blue Raiders to a 30-5 overall record, including a perfect 16-0 in Conference USA play, winning both the regular season and tournament titles. Middle Tennessee became the fourth team in CUSA history to cap off an undefeated conference regular season and just the second team in league history to sweep both the regular season and tournament titles while remaining unbeaten.

MTSU put together a 20-game winning streak during the year, holding opponents to 55.5 points per game during the 2023-24 campaign, and posted an average margin of victory of 23.5 points in conference play.

The Blue Raiders reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, overcoming an 18-point deficit against Louisville in the first round in Baton Rouge, the fourth-largest comeback in tournament history. Middle Tennessee led at the half in the second round against LSU before falling to the Tigers.

This marked the 17th 20-plus win season with 20-plus wins in 19 years for Insell leading the Blue Raiders and his second with 30-plus victories.

