Black’s Walk-Off Homer Wins it for Sounds in Extras

Nashville stays unbeaten in extra inning games with 5-3 win over Jacksonville in 10 innings.

Tyler Black came through in a big spot, hitting a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Nashville Sounds (20-21) to a 5-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-24) on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Capra, Collins and Freddy Zamora each had multi-hit days. Chavez Young had a triple in the third but was cut down at home after running on contact. Brewer Hicklen reached base twice via walk.

The Sounds look to take their third game of the series tomorrow night in Florida. Right-hander Chad Patrick (1-1, 3.52) will be on the bump for Nashville and go against left-hander Patrick Monteverde (3-1, 5.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central from 121 Financial Ballpark.

