May 1, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above.

On 4/24/2024, the individual discharged a firearm in public.

He is described as being in his late teens or early twenties and was seen driving a late-model Audi sedan.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Andrew Schaefer at (615) 267-5048 or [email protected].

