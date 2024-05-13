Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets Through May 14

2024 marks 10 years of Live Nation’s highly celebrated Concert Week, in which music and comedy fans in the U.S. and Canada can purchase $25 tickets to select concerts. Act fast though, because Concert Week is coming to an end on May 14th.

In honor of its milestone anniversary, Live Nation also announces its global expansion of Concert Week to over 20 countries in addition to North America this year, including those in Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK and the Middle East. Across the globe, Live Nation will celebrate Concert Week throughout the month of May with other special offers, promotions and giveaways for fans. For more details on each country’s Concert Week offer, please visit your country’s Live Nation webpage.

For fans in the U.S. and Canada, this annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists.

Live Nation’s limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists spanning a variety of genres, including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more. From 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond, an impressive lineup will be featured in this year’s $25 ticket offer. Concert Week offers something for everyone and features venues of all sizes from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas. Check out the list below for additional artists featured this year.

How Concert Week Works: In the U.S. from May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: The general onsale for Concert Week ends Tuesday, May 14th at 11:59pm local time, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy