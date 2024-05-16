Two LSU Seniors Killed in Williamson Co. Plane Crash Were Expected to Graduate This Week

Louisiana State University has confirmed two seniors were victims in the deadly plane crash near Franklin Wednesday.

Original Story

The two passengers of the crash have been identified as Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet. The two were both seniors at the school and were expected to graduate on Friday, May 17.

Their father, plastic surgeon Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet, was the pilot of the plane and was also killed in the crash.

The incident happened in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road around 12pm. The preliminary report conducted by NTSB is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

