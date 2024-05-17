OBITUARY: Betty Arms Alsup

Betty Arms Alsup, age 72, passed away on May 13, 2024 at Alive Hospice Facility.

She lived most of her life in Rutherford County and was employed as a Production Assistant in the Movie Industry, Opryland Production and later Telephone Operations at Alvin C. York.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow W. Arms and Lura Fann Arms Dimmock and step-father, Clyde Brashear. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Prentice Alsup, Sr, who she was married to for several years before he passed in 2008; and sister, Erlene Bugg.

She is survived by sister, Mary Fann (Tom) Drennan; nephews, Parker (Kim) Eakes, Larry (Gail) Bugg, David (Brenda) Bugg, Steve Bugg, Bob (Kathy) Bugg, Bruce (Myra) Bugg; nieces, Stephanie (Chris) Morgan, Charlene (Larry) Farley and Janice Bugg; great-nephews, Hunter (Niki) Morgan, Tanner (Amanda) Morgan, Sawyer Morgan, Warner Morgan; and great-nieces, Abby Eakes and Anna Morgan.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, May 20, 2024 Evergreen Cemetery with Parker Eakes and James Lindquist officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

