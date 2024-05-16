Top 5 Stories From May 16, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 16, 2024.
Three people were killed after an aircraft crashed near Franklin Wednesday. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Baskin-Robbins® – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Baskin-Robbins shop in Murfreesboro on Saturday, May 18 at 3415 Shelbyville Highway. Read more
Murfreesboro authorities responded to the scene of a shooting that left two people injured Wednesday. Read more
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Read more
