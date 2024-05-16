Top 5 Stories From May 16, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
12

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 16, 2024.

1Plastic Surgeon Among Three Killed in Williamson County Plane Crash

Dr. Lucius "Tre" Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)
Dr. Lucius “Tre” Doucet (Williamson Cosmetic Center)

Three people were killed after an aircraft crashed near Franklin Wednesday. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3Baskin-Robbins to Celebrate Grand Opening in Murfreesboro with Free Ice Cream for a Year

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins® – the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops – will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Baskin-Robbins shop in Murfreesboro on Saturday, May 18 at 3415 Shelbyville Highway. Read more

4Two Apprehended, Two Injured in 7-Eleven Shooting in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro authorities responded to the scene of a shooting that left two people injured Wednesday. Read more

5Authorities Respond to Small Aircraft Crash in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Read more

