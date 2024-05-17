OBITUARY: Mary Lorene Scott

Mary Lorene Scott, age 90 went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 16, 2024. She passed away peacefully and was reunited with her precious late husband of 67 years James Loyd Scott.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Betty Jean Puckett and her brother David Floyd Smotherman, parents. Horace Smotherman and Sadie Smith Smotherman.

Lorene was a native of Rutherford County and raised in Christiana where she and her family labored together on a cotton farm. Later she met the love of her life and became the proud mother of three wonderful children. She was dedicated to staying home with her children, and took great pride in providing a clean, well-kept home, and the most delicious meals for her family. Lorene and Loyd were avid gardeners who participated in the timeless art of canning.

Lorene attended Southeast Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter N. 363. She was also a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother who always enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her children Wanda Schaefer and husband Fred, Micheal Scott and wife Paige, Sandra Elam and husband Edward; grandchildren; Shelby Scott, Todd Harris, Jessica Townsend and husband Clint, Heather Brunk and husband Forrest, Mary Charlton and husband Tyler, Abby Elam; great-grandchildren; Ashyln Townsend, Evenly Brunk, Shepard Brunk, Logan Charlton. Grand dogs; Winnie and Elliot

Visitation will be Sunday, May 19th, 2:00-5:00 PM with an Eastern Star Service at 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Monday, May 20th, at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pallbearers will be Eddie Jernigan, Tyler Charlton, Ed Elam, Todd Harris, Forrest Brunk, Mike Scott, and David Dunn will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

