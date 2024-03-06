Wendy’s Fuels March Madness Fans with Deals All Tournament Long

March 4, 2024 – It’s almost time for tipoff! While fans are busy researching teams for brackets, getting their gear ready, and prepping their watching schedule, Wendy’s® is fueling the fandom with March Madness® deals all month long!

To celebrate the biggest basketball tournament of the year, Wendy’s fans can score a $1 Dave’s Single® or a $2 Dave’s Double® with Wendy’s app offers*.

WHAT: Wendy’s is serving up the best tasting burgers in the game with fresh, never frozen beef** to fuel basketball fanatics through every week of the tournament. The in-app exclusive March Madness deals allow fans to claim Wendy’s iconic Dave’s Single for just $1 or Dave’s Double for just $2 in the Wendy’s app to keep fans full and ready to cheer on their team!

WHY: As the Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy’s is giving college basketball fans and athletes the quality fresh, never frozen beef that they deserve to fuel every buzzer beater, layup, and alley-oop all tournament long.

WHERE & WHEN: These delicious deals are available exclusively in the Wendy’s app nationwide now through Wednesday, April 10.

HOW:

Step 1: Visit the Wendy’s app from Feb. 26 through April 10.

Visit the Wendy’s app from Feb. 26 through April 10. Step 2: Add a Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and more Wendy’s craveable food and drink products to your cart!

Add a Dave’s Single or Dave’s Double and more Wendy’s craveable food and drink products to your cart! Step 3: Visit the Wendy’s offers page and add the discount to your order. If you’re not a Wendy’s member, what are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Visit the Wendy’s offers page and add the discount to your order. If you’re not a Wendy’s member, what are you waiting for? Sign up today! Step 4: Enjoy the Official Hamburger of March Madness while cheering on your favorite teams and athletes.

Wendy’s fans and basketball fans alike should stay tuned for more news on how Wendy’s is getting in the game and championing basketball fandom all tournament long.

Source: Wendy’s

