2024 Events at Lucky Ladd Farms

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo courtesy of Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal, unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms with close to 100 animals and more. The 60-acre farm has loads of activities from playgrounds, nature trails, educational exhibits, and even a country store where you can purchase local goods, and we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around.

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville. Find tickets here.

1Tennessee Tulip Festival

Dates-TBD

Happiness is standing in a field of tulips. We’ve planted over 700,000 tulips to bring you the largest tulip display experience in the southeastern United States this spring. Field opening updates with dates will be posted on their Facebook page when available.

2Breakfast with Easter Bunny

March 23-24 – March 29-30, 2024

Put some spring in your step during our breakfast with the Easter Bunny. This VIP breakfast includes a scrumptious breakfast buffet, Easter Bunny photo ops and egg hunts.

3Pups in the Park

March 23-24, 2024 -April 6-7, 2024

Bring the whole family, including your four-legged friend, for an extra special excursion to Lucky Ladd Farms.

4Bunny & Brew

April 6, 2024

On the hunt for an out of the box experience with your friends or date night? Get hopping to Lucky Ladd Farms for Nashville’s famous Bunny and Brew – Adult Egg Hunt. Over $3,500 in cash and prizes.

5Enchanted Fairytale Festival

April 13- May 26, 2024

Stroll among the fairies and other mythical creatures during Lucky Ladd Farms Magical Fairytale Days.

6Pick Your Own Strawberries

TBD

The u-pick strawberry patch is open once berries are ripe for picking, typically May through June. If you are looking for a fun time on the farm, come out and pick strawberries.

7Kids Fun Construction Festival

June 1, 2024

Get your hard hats on and gear up for some big time fun with some oversized toys! A special construction site will be ready for exploration. Kids can help operate and maneuver real mini-excavators, digging, moving, and dumping dirt.

8Tennessee Butterfly Experience

June 6 – July 28, 2024

Enjoy the majestic beauty of these delicate creatures in an immersive Butterfly Experience with hundreds butterflies to observe, interact with, and feed.

9Tennessee Sunflower Festival

TBD

A sunflower field is like a sky with a thousand suns. They’ve planted over 200,000 sunflowers to bring you a stunning sunflower experience this summer.

10Community Appreciation Day

August 3, 2024

Community Appreciation Day is the Farm’s way of the farm’s saying thank you to our fellow Tennessean’s for all your tremendous support throughout the year while also helping out our local food bank.

11Pumpkin Patch Opening

September 21-November 1, 2024

It’s pumpkin picking time. Middle Tennessee’s favorite fall family tradition, make your way down to the Lucky Ladd Farms pumpkin patch to pick your perfect pumpkin. And enjoy the corn maze as well.

12Pups in the Park at Pumpkin Patch

September 28-29, 2024-October 26-27, 2024

Bring the whole family, including your four-legged friend, for an extra special excursion to Lucky Ladd Farms.

13Fall Scout Day

September 29, 2024

Middle Tennessee area Boy and Girl Scouts and their families are invited to join us for Scouts Day at the Farm.

14Cookies with Santa

TBD

Bring the family for a personal visit with Santa and snap a photo to remember the moment.

15Meet the Mean Grinchy One

TBD

The Mean Green Grinchy Grouch will be at the Gift Barn for meet-and-greets and to snap a photo.

16Pup Pics with Santa

TBD

Bring your well behaved pup for a digital family photo with Santa Claus.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here