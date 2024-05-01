Dunkin’ Donates $50,000 to Nourish Food Bank in Murfreesboro

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation®, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, celebrates its 10th annual volunteer month this April. Nationwide, nearly 2,000 Dunkin’ franchisees and crew members will be volunteering their time at more than 100 volunteer events at food banks.

In honor of the Foundation’s 10 year commitment to volunteerism, the Joy in Childhood Foundation is announcing $1 million in grants supporting food access programs to help end childhood hunger. Nourish Food Bank will receive a $50,000 grant to support child hunger programming, including backpack, school pantry, and summer food programs, during the annual volunteer event.

“The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation brings together franchisees, restaurant crew members, and corporate employees to give back and spread joy to the local communities in which we live and work.” said Emilly Bartels, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “I am excited to celebrate a decade of volunteerism with upcoming volunteer events in our communities and another $1 million commitment to support programs helping end childhood hunger.”

The Foundation’s “month of joy” will include over 100 volunteer events in 35 states. In 2014, the Joy in Childhood Foundation began hosting an annual “week of joy” with volunteer events organized across the country for franchisees, crew members and Dunkin’ corporate employees to give back by volunteering at local food banks. This program evolved into a month-long initiative, with a record 100+ events last April. 2024 marks the Foundation’s 10th year with over 30,000 hours volunteered in food banks across the country to date.

In 2022, 44 million people—1 in 5 children—faced food insecurity in the U.S. The end of pandemic-era relief efforts and increasing food costs have significantly impacted peoples’ abilities to put food on the table.

Since 2015, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted nearly $11 million to over 1,500 hunger relief organizations. Of that, $6.25 million has directly supported Feeding America’s childhood hunger-relief efforts. As part of its continued support of Feeding America, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, alongside Dunkin’ franchisees, brand employees and crew members, volunteer at food banks across the country throughout the year.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy