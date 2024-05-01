Top 5 Stories From May 1, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 1, 2024.

1Food Battle – Best Grocery Store in Middle Tennessee

food battle best Grocery store

Middle Tennessee boasts a diverse selection of grocery stores, catering to different needs and budgets. Read more

2Murfreesboro Police Arrest Dollar General Robbery Suspects After Chase

Murfreesboro police officers arrested two men who robbed the Dollar General on Halls Hill Pike and then led police on a short chase and foot pursuit. Read more

3MTSU Officials Collect 76.5 Pounds, 60 Vapes During Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Chipper Smith, left, senior project coordinator in the Middle Tennessee State University Office of Prevention Science and Recovery, and MTSU Pharmacist Tabby Ragland are shown with a portion of nearly 77 pounds of medications collected Wednesday, April 24, during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day held near the Campus Pharmacy drive-thru outside the Health, Wellness and Recreation Center on Blue Raider Drive in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The drive included collecting 60 vapes. (Submitted photo)

Middle Tennessee State University officials collected nearly 76.5 pounds of medications during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on campus Wednesday, April 24, as part of a national drive. Read more

4Health Inspections: Rutherford County April 30, 2024

These are the health scores for April 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

5Nashville Zoo Welcomes Four Red River Hog Piglets

Photo: Nashville Zoo

The Nashville Zoo is squealing over the exciting news of the birth of four red river hog piglets! Read more

6Man Wanted for Attempting to Take Unlawful Photos in Smyrna Target

Photo: Smyrna Police Department

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above. Read more

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here