Top 5 Stories From May 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 1, 2024.
Middle Tennessee boasts a diverse selection of grocery stores, catering to different needs and budgets. Read more
Murfreesboro police officers arrested two men who robbed the Dollar General on Halls Hill Pike and then led police on a short chase and foot pursuit. Read more
Middle Tennessee State University officials collected nearly 76.5 pounds of medications during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on campus Wednesday, April 24, as part of a national drive. Read more
These are the health scores for April 23-30, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
The Nashville Zoo is squealing over the exciting news of the birth of four red river hog piglets! Read more
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above. Read more
