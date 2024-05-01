Top 5 Stories From May 1, 2024

Chipper Smith, left, senior project coordinator in the Middle Tennessee State University Office of Prevention Science and Recovery, and MTSU Pharmacist Tabby Ragland are shown with a portion of nearly 77 pounds of medications collected Wednesday, April 24, during the spring Prescription Drug Take-Back Day held near the Campus Pharmacy drive-thru outside the Health, Wellness and Recreation Center on Blue Raider Drive in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The drive included collecting 60 vapes. (Submitted photo)