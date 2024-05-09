Top 5 Stories From May 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 9, 2024.

5Lucky Ladd Farms Closed Until Further Notice

photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

Lucky Ladd Farms, a winning family attraction in Eagleville, announced it is closed due to storm damage. Read more

4Son of Rutherford County Schools Director Hospitalized After Storm Accident

The youngest son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan was involved in a tragic event Wednesday night after the May 8 storms. Read more

3Rutherford County Schools to Remain Closed Friday, May 10

Rutherford County Schools will remain closed on Friday, May 10, 2024. Read more

2Pollo Campero Brings Award-Winning Chicken to Smyrna

Photo from Pollo Campero
Photo from Pollo Campero

Rutherford County residents can rejoice as Pollo Campero, the beloved Central American chicken franchise, expands its presence in Tennessee with a new location in Smyrna. Read more

1Tennessee Tornado Safety Tips

Ahead of severe weather, here are some helpful tips for those new (and maybe old) to Tennessee. Read more

