Top 5 Stories From May 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 9, 2024.
Lucky Ladd Farms, a winning family attraction in Eagleville, announced it is closed due to storm damage. Read more
The youngest son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan was involved in a tragic event Wednesday night after the May 8 storms. Read more
Rutherford County Schools will remain closed on Friday, May 10, 2024. Read more
Rutherford County residents can rejoice as Pollo Campero, the beloved Central American chicken franchise, expands its presence in Tennessee with a new location in Smyrna. Read more
Ahead of severe weather, here are some helpful tips for those new (and maybe old) to Tennessee. Read more
