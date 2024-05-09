Lucky Ladd Farms Closed Until Further Notice

Lucky Ladd Farms, a winning family attraction in Eagleville, announced it is closed due to storm damage.

The family farm suffered damage from the storms on Wednesday, May 8th. Stating on social media, “On Wednesday, May 8, a devastating tornado swept across the Eagleville community and our Farm took a direct hit. We’ve sustained significant damage and are still trying to assess the situation. Thankfully our family and staff are safe and as of now there are no loss of animals. That said the situation at the farm is unsafe, therefore, we’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily close while we repair and rebuild.”

They did state their offices have been destroyed, but they are working to refund tickets and answer questions. They request patience as they have limited communications at this time. As far as reopening, the timeline is unknown at this time.

Find the latest updates for Lucky Ladd Farms here.

