Tanger Outlets Nashville to Offer Summer Movie Night Series

Tanger Outlets Nashville is bringing the community together for some summer fun under the stars with its Summer Movie Night Series.

Movie Schedule:

“Barbie” – May 31 from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

“Cars” – June 28 from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

“Wonka – July 26 from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Guests can grab a blanket, invite family and friends and relax on The Green while enjoying the film, complimentary popcorn, themed activities, giveaways and more. The Summer Movie Night Series will continue on the last Friday of every month through July, promising more film fun this summer!

The Summer Movie Night Series is a free event designed for all ages, but guests should note the movie rating and content before attending. Tanger Outlets Nashville is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy