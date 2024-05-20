Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through May 25, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 20-25, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Cookies & Cream Krispy Bar – A large classic krispy bar made even more scrumptious with a mix of cookies & cream pieces and melty white drops.

Skillet Cookie – A warm and gooey semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with a scoop of vanilla bean mousse and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

Confetti Cake – A sugar cookie mixed with a burst of confetti sprinkles, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting, and a dash of confetti sprinkles.

Peach Cobbler – A cinnamon oatmeal cookie crowned with a decadent peach topping, a swirl of cinnamon cream cheese frosting, and a crunch of cinnamon streusel.

Sugar ft. Mother’s® Circus Animal® – A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white drops then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

