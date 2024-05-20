Lady Vols Punch Ticket to 13th Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – May 19, 2024 – With its third shutout in the Knoxville Regional, the third-seeded Lady Vols punched their ticket to Super Regionals – defeating Virginia 6-0 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee (43-10) shut out Dayton and Virginia twice as it cruised to the program’s 13th appearance in Super Regionals. It is the first time UT has reached supers in back-to-back seasons since 2018 and 2019.

Karlyn Pickens was lights-out in the circle, tossing a complete game to earn her 21st win of the year. The sophomore scattered two hits and allowed just one walk while striking out seven batters on the day.

Pickens’ dominant outing included taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Virginia finally broke through with a hit. The shutout win is her 12th this season and 15th complete game.

Rylie West led the Lady Vols offensively, going 3-for-4 with a career-high tying five RBIs. The senior outfielder was a triple short of the cycle as she opened the game with a single in the first, a double in the third and a solo home run in the fifth.

Zaida Puni also picked up a pair of hits and drove in a run in the third frame.

Tennessee hung crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first and third innings, which proved to be the difference as the Lady Vols kept the pressure on Virginia.

Kiki Milloy drew four walks and scored twice with runs in the first and third.

