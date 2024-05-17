Ryman Auditorium to Host Community Day with Free Tours

Ryman Auditorium will host its annual Ryman Community Day on May 26. Sponsored by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Farm Bureau Health Plans, Vanderbilt Health, Hiller Plumbing Heating, Cooling and Electrical, and Kroger, this special day invites Tennessee residents to enjoy the Ryman’s daytime tour experience free of charge from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a valid Tennessee state ID. Tickets may also be reserved in advance at ryman.com.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the Ryman’s newest exhibition, “From Memphis to the Ryman,” which highlights the story of Elvis Presley’s one and only Grand Ole Opry performance through a series of recollections, photographs and artifact displays. The exhibit’s centerpiece is the dynamic storytelling surrounding Presley’s infamous appearance, narrated by Matthew Ramsey, songwriter and lead singer of ACM and CMA award-winning band Old Dominion.

“This year’s Community Day is exciting because it will be the first time Tennesseans can see our new ‘From Memphis to the Ryman’ exhibit for free,” said Ryman Auditorium General Manager Gary Levy. “The Ryman is full of unique stories, and Elvis Presley’s Opry debut is one of the most talked-about moments in Ryman history. We are pleased to showcase this new experience to locals.”

As part of Ryman Community Day festivities, PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium will come alive with family-friendly offerings, including on-site printmaking from the iconic Hatch Show Print, free live music, food trucks, games and activities for children like face painting, balloon animals and caricatures. Once visitors enter the Ryman, they will have access to the full Ryman daytime tour experience, including other star-studded exhibits like Rock Hall at the Ryman, the Soul of Nashville immersive theater and a souvenir photo on the Ryman’s historic stage. Guests will also have access to a new video experience, “Show Day at the Ryman,” which provides a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into putting on a show at the iconic venue.

Other items unique to the Ryman’s daytime tour include:

Striped jumpsuit owned and worn by Diana Ross.

Outfit worn by Luke Combs during his 2018 Ryman debut performance.

Designer dress and shoes worn by Taylor Swift during the 2022 NSAI Awards at the Ryman.

