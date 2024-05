Rutherford County Schools will remain closed on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Early Thursday, the district stated they were monitoring conditions. Due to several roads in the county that remain flooded and impassable, students will not report to schools Friday.

Extracurricular activities will remain as scheduled, and graduation at Eagleville for Friday night will not be affected.

Schools are reaching out to parents and students for scheduled AP testing plans.

