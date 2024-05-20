Information Needed in Rutherford County Arson

Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying potential suspects associated with a vehicle arson.

It happened over the weekend in the area of Old Nashville Highway on Chapin Drive.

The fire started before 5am Saturday at the dead end of Chapin Drive and involved a Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on vehicles or persons that may be involved are asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office tip line at 615-907-3600 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Anyone with pertinent information leading to the arrest or conviction of an arsonist can receive an award of up to $5,000.

