Son of Rutherford County Schools Director Hospitalized After Storm Accident

The youngest son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan was involved in a tragic event Wednesday night after the May 8 storms.

Sullivan says his 10-year-old son, Asher, got caught in the storm drain and was swept under the neighborhood streets as kids were playing while the neighbors helped clean up debris from the storm.

When Asher was rescued from the drainage ditch, CPR was administered for quite some time. His heart beat was reestablished but the damage is substantial, Sullivan said Thursday.

Asher is currently at Vanderbilt in critical condition. Sullivan says Asher’s lungs are severely damaged and he is not showing much brain activity outside of muscle jerks.

RCS is organizing a voluntary prayer vigil for the community that will be held at the RCS District Office Thursday at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend and show support for the Sullivan family.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy