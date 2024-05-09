Grand Slam in Fourth Inning Haunts Nashville in Loss at Durham

Durham, N.C. – May 8, 2024 – After scoring first, a grand slam by Brandon Lowe was the difference as the Nashville Sounds (16-19) lost 5–3 to the Durham Bulls (14-21) in the second game of the series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park Wednesday night.

A ten-pitch battle with Brandon Lowe in the fourth ended with a grand slam to give the Bulls a 5-1 lead. Tyler Woessner (0-2) walked six batters in his outing but was just a groundball away from leaving the fourth inning unharmed.

Nashville’s pen continued to show why the unit is among the best in Triple-A. James Meeker (1.2 IP), Nick Bennett (1.0 IP), Blake Holub (1.0 IP) and Abner Uribe (1.0 IP) only allowed two baserunners with four strikeouts in 4.2 scoreless innings.

Uribe made his second appearance with the Sounds this season with a 1-2-3 eighth inning on 10 pitches.

Source: Nashville Sounds

