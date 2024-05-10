Pollo Campero Recognized as Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Technomic

Pollo Campero , the Central American chicken franchise with over 350 restaurants worldwide, has grown rapidly in recent years, proving the strength and flexibility of its business model and showing those in the fast-casual market that the brand is here to stay.These brand’s recent successes have caught the eyes of industry experts. In fact, Technomic , a food service insights company, recently named Pollo Campero as a Top 500 Chain Restaurant.

Pollo Campero placed on the list in 2023 as well; this year, it moved up 13 spots from No. 170 to No. 157.

The Technomic Top 500 U.S. Chain Restaurant Report highlights growth opportunities and spotlights the best practices of the segment’s most successful operators. Technomic has been tracking restaurant chains since the 1970s and the report has become a trusted resource for food service leaders. The report includes sales volume, unit count, forecasted growth and percent change for sales and units for the top chain restaurants in the U.S.

The recognition comes as Pollo Campero celebrates the major milestone of opening its 100th U.S. location in Miami Gardens, Florida. As the brand continues to open new restaurants in key markets across the country, its loyal customer base is expanding rapidly.

As Pollo Campero celebrates the recognition by Technomic and its ongoing growth across the U.S., the team has its eyes on the next major achievement of 250 U.S. restaurants open by 2027.

