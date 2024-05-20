Nashville SC Earns 1-1 Draw with Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park



(May 18, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United FC at GEODIS Park on Saturday afternoon in Interim Head Coach Rumba Munthali’s debut. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar scored for the Boys in Gold.

Salute to service: Saturday’s matinee at GEODIS Park served as Active-Duty and Veterans Appreciation Day. Prior to the opening kick, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) based at Fort Campbell, known as the Nightstalkers, conducted a flyover. Sergent First Class Christine Permenter performed the National Anthem, and the 101st Airborne Division Brass Band provided halftime entertainment.

Celebrate good times: Mukhtar converted a penalty kick in the match’s 40th minute for his third goal of the MLS season and his seventh against Atlanta United across all competitions. Three of Mukhtar’s seven tallies against the Georgia side have come via penalty kicks. Mukhtar celebrated his goal by announcing he and his wife, Ashley Mukhtar, are expecting their first child.

Georgia peaches: Georgia natives and Nashville SC’s defensive duo of Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman started together Saturday against Atlanta for the first time since March 2 at the Colorado Rapids. It was Moore’s first start since suffering an injury March 23 at LAFC. Nashville SC has now started 10 different backlines this season.

Double-header: Nashville SC’s Special Olympics Unified Team competed in its second match of the year Saturday at GEODIS Park, falling to Atlanta United FC’s Unified Team 2-0. Nashville Soccer Club, in partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee, hosted the match following the Boys in Gold’s draw against The Five Stripes.

Next up: Following a stretch of five matches in 21 days, the Boys in Gold will begin a run of three fixtures in seven days starting Saturday, May 25 when the club travels north to face CF Montréal. Nashville SC defeated Montréal 4-1 on May 4 at GEODIS Park.

Source: Nashville SC

