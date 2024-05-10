OBITUARY: Martha Lallone

Martha Lallone, age 100, passed away on May 6, 2024 at her residence.

She was born in Wellsburg, WV where she lived most of her life before moving to Rutherford County. Martha was a member of St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Wellsburg, West Virginia.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Girone and Angela Gaiteri Girone; husband, Arthur V. Lallone; brothers, John Girone, Joseph Girone, Angelo Girone, Anthony Girone, James Girone; and sister, Thelma Montgomery.

She is survived by her son, Arthur V. (Diane) Lallone, Jr. and daughter, Carol Connelly.

Funeral service will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church with burial in Franklin Cemetery in Wellsburg, WV.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

