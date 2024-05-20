Ribbon Cutting: The Academy of Rockvale

The Academy of Rockvale held its ribbon cutting on February 29, 2024, for its location at 5745 New Salem Highway in Rockvale.

The Academy of Rockvale is one of our newest preschools in Murfreesboro, TN. Built in 2023, this state-of-the-art preschool and daycare is one of the best preschools Murfreesboro has to offer. At the Academy, our goal is to give children the highest quality preschool education in a fun and safe environment to provide you the peace of mind that your child is receiving the best possible child care.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

The Academy of Rockvale

5745 New Salem Highway

Rockvale, TN 37153

(615) 307-9287

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy