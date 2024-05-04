Arby’s to Launch Limited Edition Chardonneigh Sauce



May 2, 2024 – Arby’s, the beloved fast-food chain renowned for its delicious sandwiches and signature sauces, is excited to announce the launch of a limited-edition sauce just in time for the Derby Season. Introducing “Chardonneigh’s Horsey Sauce” – a crisp, tantalizing twist on Arby’s classic Horsey Sauce, subtly infused with Chardonnay flavoring for cowboys and city girls alike.

Inspired by the spirit of the Derby and the majestic beauty of Lipizzaner white horses, Arby’s new Chardonneigh’s Horsey Sauce is a sophisticated take on the creamy, flavorful essence of Arby’s iconic Horsey Sauce. Crafted to complement a variety of dishes, this limited-edition sauce delivers a perfect balance of mildness and boldness to appeal to the adventurous palate of the connoisseur.

Chardonneigh’s Horsey Sauce comes in a sophisticated frosted glass wine bottle with embossed labeling and features the silhouette of a majestic horse in mid-gallop. Consumers can join Arby’s Rewards to be the first to learn additional details including on-sale dates, shipping dates, and exclusive access to purchase. The sauce will be available for a limited time, only at arbys.com/chardonneigh for $16.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy