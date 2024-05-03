Peter Frampton to be Inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

Peter Frampton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. Frampton, whose nomination marked his first appearance on the ballot to be considered for induction, will be honored at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland ceremony this fall.

“This is something I never expected,” shares Frampton. “I am overwhelmed that I will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, especially alongside so many incredible artists who have gone before me. I can’t thank everyone enough for voting for me. You are the best. Somebody, pinch me please!!”

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination. Four out of the 8 Inductees in the Performer category, including Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, and Peter Frampton, were on the ballot for the first time.

Frampton performed at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, when he joined fellow lauded musicians and Rock Hall inductees Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks on stage. Read about all of the inductees below.

Performer Category:

Mary J. Blige

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Kool & The Gang

Ozzy Osbourne

A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Influence Award:

Alexis Korner

John Mayall

Big Mama Thornton

Musical Excellence Award:

Jimmy Buffett

MC5

Dionne Warwick

Norman Whitfield

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Suzanne de Passe

